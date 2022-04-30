Caroline Weir, Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp were also on the scoresheet for Gareth Taylor's side.

Khadija Shaw scored four as Manchester City thrashed Brighton to climb into third spot in the Women's Super League for the first time this season.

It took the Citizens only four minutes to open the scoring, Shaw firing a low shot into the corner before she doubled her tally following a smart turn, and Caroline Weir made it 3-0 with just 16 minutes on the clock.

Inessa Kaagman reduced the deficit from the penalty spot and Julia Zigiotti's first-time finish on the stroke of half-time gave Brighton renewed hope.

But three goals in 10 second-half minutes saw City deservedly pull clear. Shaw put daylight between the teams with a fine individual goal on the break and she completed her hat-trick from an excellent Lauren Hemp assist.

Alex Greenwood's header made it six but there was still time for Hemp to cap a superb performance with a goal of her own, as City leapfrogged rivals Manchester United into third as the WSL enters the final week of the season.

United have the chance to move back above City on Sunday when they host West Ham, however they will have played one game more, with Gareth Taylor's side hosting Birmingham on Wednesday ahead of the final round of fixtures.

