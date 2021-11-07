Tottenham struck in the fourth minute of stoppage time to claim their first ever Women’s Super League point against Manchester United.

Alessia Russo gave United the lead in first-half injury time and the visitors appeared to be heading for victory at the Hive, having dominated the second period.

However, Ria Percival sent a late, hopeful free-kick into the box and the ball evaded everyone, including goalkeeper Mary Earps, to nestle in the far corner.

Remarkably, United carved out an opportunity to win the match when Leah Galton’s deep cross was headed goalwards by Russo.

But Spurs keeper Tinja-Riika Korpela pulled off a fine save to ensure Spurs earned the point that keeps them in the top three in the Super League.

