Chelsea have signed Katerina Svitkova from West Ham on a new three-year deal ahead of the 2022-23 Women’s Super League season.

Svitkova, who has been named Czech Footballer of the Year on four occasions in 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2020, previously played for West Ham where she scored five goals in two seasons.

Ad

“I am living my dream!” said Svitkova. “I have wanted to play for this club my whole life having supported the team since childhood and I really appreciate this exciting opportunity.

Transfers Jesus, that’s a great signing from Arsenal - The Warm-Up 8 HOURS AGO

“Chelsea is a huge club with amazing history for both the men’s and women’s teams. They have the best players and coaches and I can’t wait to meet everyone.

“Chelsea also has the best fans and I can’t wait to meet them at Kingsmeadow. I want to win everything, and I know that with Chelsea it is possible!”

Chelsea have already boosted their defence this transfer window with French international Eve Perisset and Canadian Kadeisha Buchanan joining the squad.

Blues manager Emma Hayes says Svitkova’s versatility will add to her side’s strength in depth as they seek to become WSL champions for a fourth consecutive season and win their sixth title

“Katerina has developed really well over the past two years at West Ham,” added Hayes. “We’ve been watching her for some time and knew she’d offer the team a lot of quality in midfield and also wing-back too. She’s really versatile and extremely driven and has a real love for Chelsea.

“She is the profile we have been looking for and a person who I know will give everything to the shirt when she arrives at the club later this summer.”

The 2022-23 WSL season gets underway on September 9, five weeks after the conclusion of UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 which will take place in England.

Transfers Ronaldo wants to join a CL challenger and would accept pay cut – Paper Round 18 HOURS AGO