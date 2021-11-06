Chelsea are now level on points with fellow London club Arsenal as they won their WSL game against Aston Villa 1-0.
Fleming grabbed the only goal of the game at the Banks’s Stadium, with Villa matching their men’s side for poor form. Villa have now not won in four games, while Chelsea have four victories on the bounce in all competitions.
Fleming was set free by a ball over the top from teammate Ji So-Yun after just 22 minutes, and Ji also went close with her own effort. Erin Cuthbert hit the bar as the Chelsea side impressed throughout.
In the day’s second game, Brighton moved into third place in the table with a win at Everton.
The game was scoreless at half-time, and it took just after the hour mark for the first and only goal of the match to be scored.
The winner came on 61 minutes from Aileen Wheeler, who was set up with a cross from Danielle Carter.
Everton sit in eighth place in the table after six games played.
