Ella Toone has signed a contract extension at Manchester United which commits her to the club until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Toone joined United’s newly-reformed women’s team in 2018 and won the Women’s Championship title in her first season at the club, as the Red Devils achieved promotion to the Women’s Super League at the first time of asking.

"The club’s ambitions really match mine and there’s nowhere better for me to learn. To play for my childhood club I support is really special and I’ll never get tired of pulling on the red shirt. To now be able to do that for even longer is a proud moment for me and my family."

United Women manager Marc Skinner believes Toone is crucial to the club’s long-term hopes for success.

"Ella’s long-term commitment to Manchester United is yet more proof of the club’s continued investment in the future success of this team," he added.

"Ella has always been and remains a key member of our squad on and off the field, and we are delighted she will continue to wear our famous colours with pride for years to come."

These were sentiments echoed by the club’s head of women’s football, Polly Bancroft, who added: "Ella epitomises everything Manchester United stands for, and her new long-term contract reflects the club’s ambition of continued growth and success, with a role model of her quality at the centre."

Toone’s current focus is on England on their two upcoming friendlies against Japan on November 11 and Norway four days later.

Both matches will be played at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia, as Sarina Wiegman’s side continue their preparations for next year’s Women’s World Cup.

After returning from Spain, Toone’s attention will be back on United and the continuation of their Women’s Super League campaign against Arsenal on November 19.

Their perfect 100 start to the season was ended following a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday – a result which leaves Skinner’s side in third and three points adrift of the table-topping Gunners.

