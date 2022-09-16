Arsenal - Brighton & Hove Albion

Barclays WSL / Matchday 2
Meadow Park / 16.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brighton-hove-albion/teamcenter.shtml
Brighton & Hove Albion
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Arsenal logo
Arsenal
Brighton & Hove Albion logo
Brighton & Hove Albion
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Arsenal

Brighton & Hove Albion

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
00000
1
AST
00000
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000
1
ChelseaCHL
00000
1
EvertonEVE
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Manchester United
-
-
Reading
17/09
Aston Villa
-
-
Manchester City
18/09
West Ham United
-
-
Everton
18/09
Leicester City
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur
18/09

Follow the Barclays WSL live Football match between Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 16 September 2022.

Catch the latest Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion news and find up to date Barclays WSL standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.