Arsenal - Everton

Barclays WSL / Matchday 9
Meadow Park / 03.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/everton-2/teamcenter.shtml
Everton
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Arsenal logo
Arsenal
Everton logo
Everton
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Arsenal

Everton

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ChelseaCHL
870121
2
ArsenalARS
760118
3
Manchester UnitedMAN
760118
4
Manchester CityMCI
750215
5
AST
740312
8
EvertonEVE
73049
Latest news

Barclays WSL

Chelsea recover from early scare to record back-to-back league wins

28/09/2022 at 21:52

Barclays WSL

Miedema brace secures crushing NLD win for Arsenal in front of record crowd

24/09/2022 at 15:00

