Arsenal - Manchester United

Barclays WSL / Matchday 8
Emirates Stadium / 19.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Arsenal logo
Arsenal
Manchester United logo
Manchester United
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Arsenal

Manchester United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
660018
2
ChelseaCHL
760118
3
Manchester UnitedMAN
650115
4
Manchester CityMCI
640212
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
53029
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Barclays WSL

Chelsea recover from early scare to record back-to-back league wins

28/09/2022 at 21:52

Barclays WSL

Miedema brace secures crushing NLD win for Arsenal in front of record crowd

24/09/2022 at 15:00

Related matches

Everton
-
-
Manchester City
19/11
Chelsea
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur
20/11
Brighton & Hove Albion
-
-
Liverpool
20/11
Aston Villa
-
-
Reading
20/11

Follow the Barclays WSL live Football match between Arsenal and Manchester United with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 19 November 2022.

Catch the latest Arsenal and Manchester United news and find up to date Barclays WSL standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.