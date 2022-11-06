Arsenal continued their perfect start to the Women's Super League season with a 4-0 victory over Leicester City at the King Power.

The Gunners conceded their first goal of the season last weekend, but there was not even that small glimmer of hope for their at Leicester.

Ad

Despite the continued absence of Vivianne Miedema, given leave to recharge after a busy summer, Arsenal flattened Leicester in a dominant first half.

Premier League Arteta admits Arsenal are title contenders after win at Chelsea - 'Big win for us' AN HOUR AGO

Frida Maanum continued her red-hot form with the opening goal after just 13 minutes, her fourth goal in five games.

Beth Mead set up Caitlin Foord for the visitors' second, before Steph Catley put away a corner for a 3-0 lead before half-time.

Stina Blackstenius sealed Arsenal's record-extending 14th consecutive WSL win in the second half.

Leicester remain bottom of the table and without a point as their disastrous start to the season continues.

Arteta on 'big win for us' Arsenal triumph over Chelsea in Premier League

New manager Willie Kirk, who took charge in mid-week, certainly has a job ahead of him.

Further down the table, West Ham and Brighton played out a thriller.

Lisa Evans gave the Hammers the lead after just three minutes, but Danielle Carter equalised for Brighton soon afterwards.

Veatriki Sarri put the visitors ahead three minutes later and Carter extended their lead with a penalty in the 20th minute.

Victoria Williams' own goal brought West Ham back into the contest on the hour mark, but it took only seven minutes for Elisabeth Terland to restore Brighton's two-goal lead.

Jorja Fox seemingly wrapped up victory with Brighton's fifth goal in the 71st minute but Viviane Asseyi scored two goals in as many minutes to set up a show-stopping finish.

But the Seagulls held on for just their second victory of the season. Their five goals against West Ham nearly tripled their total season tally.

While West Ham and Brighton were sharing a thriller, Manchester City made short work of Reading.

City, who made a surprisingly poor start to the season when they lost their opening two, are making up for lost time with their fourth straight victory. Against Reading they piled on 19 shots with 77% possession, but needed two Emma Mukandi own goals in the second half to take the lead.

Khadija Shaw made sure of victory with a goal of her own in the 76th minute.

In the other early match, Aston Villa extended Liverpool's losing streak to five with a Rachel Daly penalty. Villa conceded 14 shots against Liverpool, but Daly scored the only goal of the game to move level with Spurs.

Spurs' own chance at three points was dashed when their match against Everton was postponed less than three hours before kick-off due to a waterlogged pitch at Brisbane Road.

Everton's Izzy Christiansen was frustrated with the outcome, tweeting her disappointment.

Premier League Salah brace gives Liverpool victory away at Tottenham 4 HOURS AGO