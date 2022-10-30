Arsenal - West Ham United

Barclays WSL / Matchday 6
Meadow Park / 30.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-ham-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
West Ham United
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Arsenal logo
Arsenal
West Ham United logo
West Ham United
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Arsenal

West Ham United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
440012
1
Manchester UnitedMAN
440012
3
ChelseaCHL
540112
4
EvertonEVE
53029
5
West Ham UnitedWHU
53029
Latest news

Barclays WSL

Chelsea recover from early scare to record back-to-back league wins

28/09/2022 at 21:52

Barclays WSL

Miedema brace secures crushing NLD win for Arsenal in front of record crowd

24/09/2022 at 15:00

