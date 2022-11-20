Aston Villa - Reading

Barclays WSL / Matchday 8
Villa Park / 20.11.2022
Aston Villa
Not started
-
-
Reading
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Aston Villa
Reading logo
Reading
0

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Aston Villa

Reading

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
660018
2
ChelseaCHL
760118
3
Manchester UnitedMAN
650115
4
Manchester CityMCI
640212
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
53029
6
AST
63039
11
ReadingREA
61053
Latest news

Barclays WSL

Chelsea recover from early scare to record back-to-back league wins

28/09/2022 at 21:52

Barclays WSL

Miedema brace secures crushing NLD win for Arsenal in front of record crowd

24/09/2022 at 15:00

