Nothing separated Reading and Liverpool in a six-goal thriller at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, leaving both teams precariously placed in the Women’s Super League table.

Katie Stengel put Liverpool in front with 16 minutes played when she headed home from Melissa Lawley's cross.

Tia Primmer levelled the score in first-half stoppage time with a dipping strike that beat Eartha Cumings.

Former Reds forward Tasha Dowie turned the game on its head with a close-range finish just past the hour mark, but Stengel struck again five minutes later to equalise.

Rhiannon Roberts headed Liverpool in front, but it was the Royals that had the last word when Sanne Troelsgaard scored with a header of her own in the 89th minute to end the game in a draw.

It is a result which does neither side many favours, with Reading and Liverpool currently occupying 11th and 10th places respectively.

Both sides have registered just one victory each in their opening eight WSL games, and Liverpool have not won since a stunning opening day win over Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Reading have only won one of their previous 10 matches in all competitions, as the two teams look to pull further ahead of bottom club Leicester.

The Foxes have lost all eight of their WSL games so far this season and currently occupy the sole relegation place in the top flight.

There are no scheduled WSL games this weekend as attention turns to the Women’s League Cup, and the action gets underway when Women’s Championship side Sheffield United host Everton.

Matt Beard’s Liverpool side host Blackburn in a Group B encounter on Sunday, while Reading play away at Southampton on the same day.

The WSL gets back underway on Saturday December 3 when Manchester United host Aston Villa, with the top three all in action that day.

Current league leaders Chelsea will travel to Leicester at 3pm, while Arsenal host Everton in a 2pm kick-off.

The Blues lead the way with 21 points from eight games, while Arsenal and Manchester United are in second and third place respectively with 18 points from seven matches played.

Reading are back in WSL action a day later when they host Tottenham, while Liverpool face West Ham.

