Beth Mead has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in her knee and faces an "extended period" on the sidelines, in a huge blow to Arsenal and England.

The 27-year-old forward suffered the injury during the Gunners' 3-2 WSL defeat to Manchester United last Saturday at the Emirates Stadium, being removed late on in stoppage time.

Ad

Arsenal confirmed the news in a statement.

Barclays WSL 'Like being back with family' - Hayes delight as Chelsea beat Tottenham in WSL YESTERDAY AT 19:05

It read: “We can confirm that Beth Mead suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in our match against Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, this means that Beth is set for an extended period on the sidelines. She will see a surgeon in the coming days, after which further details on timescales will be established.

"Everyone at the club will now be supporting Beth and working hard to get her back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

More to follow.

Barclays WSL Man Utd stun Arsenal and end record winning run, Man City edge out Everton 19/11/2022 AT 20:10