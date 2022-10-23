Brighton & Hove Albion - Chelsea

Barclays WSL / Matchday 5
The Peoples Pension Stadium / 23.10.2022
Brighton & Hove Albion
Not started
-
-
Chelsea
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Brighton & Hove Albion logo
Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea logo
Chelsea
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester UnitedMAN
33009
2
ArsenalARS
33009
3
ChelseaCHL
43019
4
EvertonEVE
53029
5
Manchester CityMCI
42026
10
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
31023
Latest news

Barclays WSL

Chelsea recover from early scare to record back-to-back league wins

28/09/2022 at 21:52

Barclays WSL

Miedema brace secures crushing NLD win for Arsenal in front of record crowd

24/09/2022 at 15:00

Related matches

Liverpool
-
-
Arsenal
23/10
Leicester City
-
-
Manchester United
23/10
West Ham United
-
-
Reading
23/10
Aston Villa
0
1
Everton

Follow the Barclays WSL live Football match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:45 on 23 October 2022.

Catch the latest Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea news and find up to date Barclays WSL standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

