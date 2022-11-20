Brighton & Hove Albion - Liverpool

Barclays WSL / Matchday 8
The Peoples Pension Stadium / 20.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brighton-hove-albion/teamcenter.shtml
Brighton & Hove Albion
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liverpool-2/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Brighton & Hove Albion logo
Brighton & Hove Albion
Liverpool logo
Liverpool
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
660018
2
ChelseaCHL
760118
3
Manchester UnitedMAN
650115
4
Manchester CityMCI
640212
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
53029
9
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
62046
10
LiverpoolLIV
61053
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Barclays WSL

Chelsea recover from early scare to record back-to-back league wins

28/09/2022 at 21:52

Barclays WSL

Miedema brace secures crushing NLD win for Arsenal in front of record crowd

24/09/2022 at 15:00

Related matches

Everton
-
-
Manchester City
15:00
Arsenal
-
-
Manchester United
17:30
Chelsea
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur
20/11
Aston Villa
-
-
Reading
20/11

Follow the Barclays WSL live Football match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 20 November 2022.

Catch the latest Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool news and find up to date Barclays WSL standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.