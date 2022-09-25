Brighton & Hove Albion - Reading

Barclays WSL / Matchday 3
Amex Stadium / 25.09.2022
Brighton & Hove Albion
Not started
-
-
Reading
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Brighton & Hove Albion
Reading
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Brighton & Hove Albion

Reading

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
11003
1
Manchester UnitedMAN
11003
3
AST
11003
4
LiverpoolLIV
11003
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
11003
11
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
10010
11
ReadingREA
10010
Latest news

Barclays WSL

Manchester United thrash Reading in opening match of Women's Super League

17/09/2022 at 16:34

Barclays WSL

Arsenal sweep aside Brighton 4-0 to start WSL campaign in style

16/09/2022 at 20:33

