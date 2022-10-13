Emma Hayes has stated she will take time away from her role as Chelsea manager after undergoing an emergency hysterectomy.

Hayes revealed she had surgery last week as part of her ongoing battle with endometriosis.

She will be replaced by assistants Denise Reddy, who will make the on-field decisions, and Paul Green, who will carry out Chelsea’s press obligations.

“Last Tuesday I underwent an emergency hysterectomy following my ongoing battle with endometriosis,” said Hayes.

“I’m now in recovery and will need time and patience to return to full health.

“I just want to say thank you also to my amazing doctors, Dr Alex Laurence and Dr Sally Harris for their outstanding care.

“A huge thank you to our owners, the board and our HR director, Jo Stone for the support they’ve shown and of course all of my family, staff and players.”

We have built a tremendous team over many years and we’ve adopted a very multi-disciplinary approach so that if situations like this arise, we are capable of being able to respond to the challenge.

“We have full confidence in Paul, Denise and all of the staff.”

Hayes has been in charge of Chelsea since 2012, winning the Women’s Super League on six occasions including the last three league titles

She is highly regarded by players and fans for her managerial success.

The 45-year-old says she will watch her team on TV at home and urged supporters to cheer louder than normal.

“We also know the team are very special and we have no doubt they’ll do everything to maintain their high standards,” added Hayes

“To our fans you’ve had to listen to me bellowing from the other side of the pitch every week but not I want to hear you even louder because I’ll be sitting at home watching the team on the television until my return.

“I know you’ll respect that my health comes first and at this time I’ve got to prioritise what I need to do for me and I fully expect to make a full recovery and I look forward to seeing you in the foreseeable future.”

They play Paris Saint-Germain in their first Champions League group stage game next Thursday before taking on Brighton in the WSL on October 23.

