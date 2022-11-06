Leicester City - Arsenal

Barclays WSL / Matchday 7
King Power Stadium / 06.11.2022
Leicester City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Leicester City
Arsenal logo
Arsenal
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Leicester City

Arsenal

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester UnitedMAN
550015
2
ArsenalARS
550015
3
ChelseaCHL
650115
4
Manchester CityMCI
53029
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
53029
12
LEI
60060
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Barclays WSL

Chelsea recover from early scare to record back-to-back league wins

28/09/2022 at 21:52

Barclays WSL

Miedema brace secures crushing NLD win for Arsenal in front of record crowd

24/09/2022 at 15:00

Related matches

Liverpool
-
-
Aston Villa
06/11
Tottenham Hotspur
-
-
Everton
06/11
Reading
-
-
Manchester City
06/11
West Ham United
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion
06/11

Follow the Barclays WSL live Football match between Leicester City and Arsenal with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 6 November 2022.

Catch the latest Leicester City and Arsenal news and find up to date Barclays WSL standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.