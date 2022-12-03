Leicester City - Chelsea

Barclays WSL / Matchday 9
King Power Stadium / 03.12.2022
Leicester City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chelsea-1/teamcenter.shtml
Chelsea
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Leicester City
Chelsea logo
Chelsea
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Leicester City

Chelsea

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ChelseaCHL
870121
2
ArsenalARS
760118
3
Manchester UnitedMAN
760118
4
Manchester CityMCI
750215
5
AST
740312
12
LEI
80080
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Barclays WSL

Chelsea recover from early scare to record back-to-back league wins

28/09/2022 at 21:52

Barclays WSL

Miedema brace secures crushing NLD win for Arsenal in front of record crowd

24/09/2022 at 15:00

Related matches

Manchester United
-
-
Aston Villa
03/12
Arsenal
-
-
Everton
03/12
Reading
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur
04/12
Liverpool
-
-
West Ham United
04/12

Follow the Barclays WSL live Football match between Leicester City and Chelsea with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 3 December 2022.

Catch the latest Leicester City and Chelsea news and find up to date Barclays WSL standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.