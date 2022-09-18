Aston Villa - Manchester City

Barclays WSL / Matchday 2
Villa Park / 18.09.2022
Aston Villa
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-city-1/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester City
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Aston Villa
Manchester City logo
Manchester City
0

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Aston Villa

Manchester City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
11003
2
AST
00000
2
ChelseaCHL
00000
2
EvertonEVE
00000
2
LEI
00000
2
Manchester CityMCI
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Barclays WSL

Arsenal sweep aside Brighton 4-0 to start WSL campaign in style

16 hours ago

Related matches

Manchester United
-
-
Reading
12:00
West Ham United
-
-
Everton
18/09
Leicester City
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur
18/09
Liverpool
-
-
Chelsea
18/09

Follow the Barclays WSL live Football match between Aston Villa and Manchester City with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 18 September 2022.

Catch the latest Aston Villa and Manchester City news and find up to date Barclays WSL standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.