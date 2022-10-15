Aston Villa - West Ham United

Barclays WSL / Matchday 4
Poundland Bescot Stadium / 15.10.2022
Aston Villa
Not started
-
-
West Ham United
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Aston Villa
West Ham United logo
West Ham United
0

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Aston Villa

West Ham United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
22006
2
Manchester UnitedMAN
22006
3
AST
22006
3
ChelseaCHL
32016
5
EvertonEVE
32016
7
West Ham UnitedWHU
31023
Latest news

Barclays WSL

Chelsea recover from early scare to record back-to-back league wins

28/09/2022 at 21:52

Barclays WSL

Miedema brace secures crushing NLD win for Arsenal in front of record crowd

24/09/2022 at 15:00

