Chelsea - Reading

Barclays WSL / Matchday 10
Kingsmeadow / 11.12.2022
Chelsea
Not started
-
-
Reading
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chelsea logo
Chelsea
Reading logo
Reading
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Chelsea

Reading

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ChelseaCHL
980124
2
Manchester UnitedMAN
870121
3
ArsenalARS
870121
4
Manchester CityMCI
860218
5
AST
840412
10
ReadingREA
92167
Latest news

Barclays WSL

Rampant Manchester United thrash Aston Villa, Chelsea top of Women's Super League with huge win

03/12/2022 at 20:46

Barclays WSL

Chelsea recover from early scare to record back-to-back league wins

28/09/2022 at 21:52

Related matches

Manchester City
-
-
Manchester United
11/12
Brighton & Hove Albion
-
-
Everton
11/12
Liverpool
-
-
Leicester City
11/12
Tottenham Hotspur
-
-
West Ham United
11/12

Follow the Barclays WSL live Football match between Chelsea and Reading with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:45 on 11 December 2022.

Catch the latest Chelsea and Reading news and find up to date Barclays WSL standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

