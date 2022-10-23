Leicester City - Manchester United

Barclays WSL / Matchday 5
King Power Stadium / 23.10.2022
Leicester City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Leicester City
Manchester United logo
Manchester United
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Leicester City

Manchester United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester UnitedMAN
33009
2
ArsenalARS
33009
3
ChelseaCHL
43019
4
EvertonEVE
53029
5
Manchester CityMCI
42026
12
LEI
40040
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Barclays WSL

Chelsea recover from early scare to record back-to-back league wins

28/09/2022 at 21:52

Barclays WSL

Miedema brace secures crushing NLD win for Arsenal in front of record crowd

24/09/2022 at 15:00

Related matches

Liverpool
-
-
Arsenal
23/10
West Ham United
-
-
Reading
23/10
Brighton & Hove Albion
-
-
Chelsea
23/10
Aston Villa
0
1
Everton

Follow the Barclays WSL live Football match between Leicester City and Manchester United with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 23 October 2022.

Catch the latest Leicester City and Manchester United news and find up to date Barclays WSL standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.