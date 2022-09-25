Liverpool - Everton

Barclays WSL / Matchday 3
Anfield / 25.09.2022
Liverpool
Not started
-
-
Everton
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Liverpool

Everton

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
22006
2
Manchester UnitedMAN
11003
3
AST
11003
4
LiverpoolLIV
11003
5
West Ham UnitedWHU
11003
10
EvertonEVE
10010
