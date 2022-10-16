Manchester United - Brighton & Hove Albion

Barclays WSL / Matchday 4
Leigh Sports Village / 16.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
Completed
4
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brighton-hove-albion/teamcenter.shtml
Brighton & Hove Albion
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester United logo
Manchester United
Brighton & Hove Albion logo
Brighton & Hove Albion
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester United

Brighton & Hove Albion

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester UnitedMAN
33009
2
ChelseaCHL
43019
3
ArsenalARS
22006
4
AST
32016
5
EvertonEVE
42026
10
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
31023
