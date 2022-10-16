Reading - Arsenal

Barclays WSL / Matchday 4
Select Car Leasing Stadium / 16.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/reading-1/teamcenter.shtml
Reading
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Reading logo
Reading
Arsenal logo
Arsenal
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Reading

Arsenal

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester UnitedMAN
33009
2
ChelseaCHL
43019
3
ArsenalARS
22006
4
AST
32016
5
EvertonEVE
42026
11
ReadingREA
20020
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Barclays WSL

Chelsea recover from early scare to record back-to-back league wins

28/09/2022 at 21:52

Barclays WSL

Miedema brace secures crushing NLD win for Arsenal in front of record crowd

24/09/2022 at 15:00

Related matches

Tottenham Hotspur
1
0
Liverpool
Manchester City
4
0
Leicester City
Everton
1
3
Chelsea
Manchester United
4
0
Brighton & Hove Albion

Follow the Barclays WSL live Football match between Reading and Arsenal with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:45 on 16 October 2022.

Catch the latest Reading and Arsenal news and find up to date Barclays WSL standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.