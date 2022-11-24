Reading - Liverpool

Barclays WSL / Matchday 1
Select Car Leasing Stadium / 24.11.2022
Reading
Not started
-
-
Liverpool
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Reading logo
Reading
Liverpool logo
Liverpool
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Reading

Liverpool

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ChelseaCHL
870121
2
ArsenalARS
760118
3
Manchester UnitedMAN
760118
4
Manchester CityMCI
750215
5
AST
740312
10
LiverpoolLIV
71154
11
ReadingREA
71063
Latest news

Barclays WSL

Chelsea recover from early scare to record back-to-back league wins

28/09/2022 at 21:52

Barclays WSL

Miedema brace secures crushing NLD win for Arsenal in front of record crowd

24/09/2022 at 15:00

