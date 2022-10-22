Tottenham Hotspur - Manchester City

Barclays WSL / Matchday 5
The Breyer Group Stadium / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tottenham-hotspur-1/teamcenter.shtml
Tottenham Hotspur
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-city-1/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tottenham Hotspur logo
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City logo
Manchester City
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester UnitedMAN
33009
2
ArsenalARS
33009
3
ChelseaCHL
43019
4
AST
32016
5
EvertonEVE
42026
7
Tottenham HotspurTOT
32016
8
Manchester CityMCI
31023
Latest news

Barclays WSL

Chelsea recover from early scare to record back-to-back league wins

28/09/2022 at 21:52

Barclays WSL

Miedema brace secures crushing NLD win for Arsenal in front of record crowd

24/09/2022 at 15:00

Follow the Barclays WSL live Football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 22 October 2022.

Catch the latest Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City news and find up to date Barclays WSL standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

