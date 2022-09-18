West Ham United - Everton

Barclays WSL / Matchday 2
Chigwell Construction Stadium / 18.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-ham-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
West Ham United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/everton-2/teamcenter.shtml
Everton
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
West Ham United logo
West Ham United
Everton logo
Everton
1

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

West Ham United

Everton

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
11003
1
Manchester UnitedMAN
11003
3
AST
00000
3
ChelseaCHL
00000
3
EvertonEVE
00000
3
West Ham UnitedWHU
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Barclays WSL

Arsenal sweep aside Brighton 4-0 to start WSL campaign in style

19 hours ago

Related matches

Aston Villa
-
-
Manchester City
18/09
Leicester City
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur
18/09
Liverpool
-
-
Chelsea
18/09
Manchester United
4
0
Reading

Follow the Barclays WSL live Football match between West Ham United and Everton with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 18 September 2022.

Catch the latest West Ham United and Everton news and find up to date Barclays WSL standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.