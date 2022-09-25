West Ham United - Manchester United

Barclays WSL / Matchday 3
Chigwell Construction Stadium / 25.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-ham-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
West Ham United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
West Ham United logo
West Ham United
Manchester United logo
Manchester United
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

West Ham United

Manchester United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
22006
2
Manchester UnitedMAN
11003
3
AST
11003
4
LiverpoolLIV
11003
5
West Ham UnitedWHU
11003
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Barclays WSL

Miedema brace secures crushing NLD win for Arsenal in front of record crowd

18 hours ago

Barclays WSL

Manchester United thrash Reading in opening match of Women's Super League

17/09/2022 at 16:34

Related matches

Brighton & Hove Albion
-
-
Reading
14:00
Leicester City
-
-
Aston Villa
15:00
Chelsea
-
-
Manchester City
16:00
Liverpool
-
-
Everton
18:45

Follow the Barclays WSL live Football match between West Ham United and Manchester United with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 25 September 2022.

Catch the latest West Ham United and Manchester United news and find up to date Barclays WSL standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.