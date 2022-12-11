Liverpool - Leicester City

Barclays WSL / Matchday 10
Prenton Park / 11.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liverpool-2/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
Not started
-
-
Leicester City
Statistics

Recent matches

Liverpool

Leicester City

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ChelseaCHL
980124
2
Manchester UnitedMAN
870121
3
ArsenalARS
870121
4
Manchester CityMCI
860218
5
AST
840412
9
LiverpoolLIV
92258
12
LEI
90090
Latest news

Barclays WSL

Rampant Manchester United thrash Aston Villa, Chelsea top of Women's Super League with huge win

03/12/2022 at 20:46

Barclays WSL

Chelsea recover from early scare to record back-to-back league wins

28/09/2022 at 21:52

