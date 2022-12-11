Manchester City - Manchester United
Barclays WSL / Matchday 10
Etihad Stadium / 11.12.2022
'We don't play against Erling Haaland, we play against Manchester City' - Erik ten Hag ahead of derby
Erik ten Hag said he is excited by the prospect of leading Manchester United in a derby match against Manchester City for the first time on Sunday. The Dutchman, who was named Manager of the Month for September, is confident his side can continue their four-match winning streak. However, he confirmed that Harry Maguire will miss out after picking up an injury on England duty.
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
3
Wins
2
Draws
0
Wins
Recent matches
Manchester City
Manchester United
Most appearances
