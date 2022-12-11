Manchester City - Manchester United

Barclays WSL / Matchday 10
Etihad Stadium / 11.12.2022
Manchester City
Not started
-
-
Manchester United
'We don't play against Erling Haaland, we play against Manchester City' - Erik ten Hag ahead of derby

Erik ten Hag said he is excited by the prospect of leading Manchester United in a derby match against Manchester City for the first time on Sunday. The Dutchman, who was named Manager of the Month for September, is confident his side can continue their four-match winning streak. However, he confirmed that Harry Maguire will miss out after picking up an injury on England duty.

Alasdair Mackenzie
By
Alasdair Mackenzie
Updated 30/09/2022 at 14:50 GMT
Read all

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester City logo
Manchester City
Manchester United logo
Manchester United
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester City

Manchester United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ChelseaCHL
980124
2
Manchester UnitedMAN
870121
3
ArsenalARS
870121
4
Manchester CityMCI
860218
5
AST
840412
