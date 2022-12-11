Manchester City salvaged a draw against neighbours Manchester United in front of a record-breaking attendance at Etihad Stadium in the Women’s Super League on Sunday.

Leah Galton gave United the lead in the 27th-minute but Laura Coombs’ header from Chloe Kelly’s cross in the second half gave City a share of the spoils and deny United a first-ever victory over their rivals in the WSL.

Ad

City started the brightest but suffered a blow when Galton found the net following a neat and tidy team move, playing a one-two with Ella Toone before shooting through the legs of Alex Greenwood.

Barclays WSL Rampant Manchester United thrash Aston Villa, Chelsea top of Women's Super League with huge win 03/12/2022 AT 15:29

The goal, against the run of play, silenced the home crowd but they were back to their feet in the 58th-minute when Kelly’s delivery found Coombs who headed City level.

Kelly was causing trouble and almost sent City into the lead with a dangerous cross that almost ended up in the back of the net, before firing a volley over.

The league’s top scorer Khadija Shaw twice called United shot-stopper Mary Earps into action as City stepped up their drive for all three points in front of the 44,259-strong crowd.

But the search for a winner ended without reward, as fourth-placed City stay three points behind United in second.

Meanwhile, West Ham emerged victorious in their London derby, winning 2-0 away at Tottenham.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir and Hawa Cissoko scored second-half goals as the Hammers moved three points ahead of Aston Villa in sixth. Spurs remain seventh on nine points.

Brynjarsdottir missed a first-half penalty but made amends by firing the visitors in front four minutes after the restart. Desperately chasing an equaliser, Tottenham were then undone on the counter-attack, with Cissoko striking 11 minutes from time.

Transfers Ronaldo set for £350m Saudi Arabian deal, Madrid keen on Fernandes - Paper Round 01/12/2022 AT 05:28