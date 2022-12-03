Manchester United - Aston Villa

Barclays WSL / Matchday 9
Old Trafford / 03.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
Not started
-
-
Aston Villa
Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester United
Aston Villa
3

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ChelseaCHL
870121
2
ArsenalARS
760118
3
Manchester UnitedMAN
760118
4
Manchester CityMCI
750215
5
AST
740312
Related matches

Arsenal
-
-
Everton
03/12
Leicester City
-
-
Chelsea
03/12
Reading
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur
04/12
Liverpool
-
-
West Ham United
04/12

Follow the Barclays WSL live Football match between Manchester United and Aston Villa with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 3 December 2022.

Catch the latest Manchester United and Aston Villa news and find up to date Barclays WSL standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

