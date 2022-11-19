Alessia Russo’s stoppage-time header secured Manchester United a dramatic 3-2 win over Arsenal and ended the Women’s Super League leaders' record 14-match winning run.

It was a breathless encounter in front of over 40,000 fans inside the Emirates Stadium, in what was a huge statement of intent from Marc Skinner’s side.

Neither defence covered themselves in glory on a topsy-turvy evening in North London, as only goal difference now separates the Gunners, United and Chelsea at the top of the WSL.

Ella Toone broke the deadlock in the 39th minute after Manuela Zinsberger failed to deal with Hayley Ladd’s cross from the right-hand side, allowing the midfielder to apply a fine, deft finish at the far post.

The score was levelled inside the opening minute after the break when Frida Maanum’s shot took a huge deflection off Maya Le Tissier, which temporarily swung the momentum back in Arsenal’s favour.

Arsenal’s second goal was one of pure quality, and it was Laura Wienroither who fired the ball home with a superb first-time volley from Katie McCabe’s enticing cross to send the Emirates into raptures.

However, parity was restored yet again, Katie Zelem the architect of United’s equaliser with a superb set piece that was headed in by Millie Turner, after bouncing off the underside of the bar.

United smelt blood, and despite Zinsberger making two fine saves to deny Lucia Garcia and Martha Thomas, they had the last laugh.

Zelem was the provider again, this time from a corner, and Russo powered home her header to move United up to second in style.

Meanwhile, Manchester City kept pace with the top three after edging out Everton with a 2-1 win at Walton Hall Park.

Julie Blakstad put Gareth Taylor’s side in front after the Norwegian was picked out by Khadija Shaw, who was able to beat the offside trap and tapped the ball home from a close range.

The Toffees equalised through Rikke Sevecke, whose downward header bounced over the line in a defensive horror show for City just before the break.

But the league's top scorer had the last laugh with her eighth goal of the season, as the Shaw was quickest to react on the rebound after a Laura Coombs strike cannoned off the post.

Taylor’s team sit fourth with 15 points from seven games, three adrift of the table-topping Gunners, while Everton are seventh with nine points from as many matches played.

