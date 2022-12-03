Manchester United climbed to the top of the Women’s Super League table in style with a thumping 5-0 win over Aston Villa.
Five different scorers found the net in a dominant display from Marc Skinner’s side, who sit provisionally top ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea’s games later on Saturday.
United have 21 points, the same as Chelsea, but with a better goal difference of +18 after eight matches.
Arsenal host Everton and Chelsea travel to rock-bottom Leicester City later in the day.
Katie Zelem opened the scoring in the 13th minute by smashing a shot into the roof of the net, before Leah Galton finished well to double their lead on 28 minutes.
Alessia Russo tapped in a third early in the second half, before an Ona Batlle stunner and a stoppage-time Rachel Williams goal completed the rout.
It ended a three-match unbeaten run for Villa, who dropped to sixth in the standings.
Next up for Manchester United is a clash with Everton in the League Cup on Wednesday, while Villa travel to Sheffield United.
Women's Super League results
Saturday 3 December
- Manchester United 5-0 Aston Villa
- Arsenal v Everton
- Leicester City v Chelsea
Sunday 4 December
- Reading v Tottenham Hotspur
- Liverpool v West Ham
- Manchester City v Brighton
