Manchester City became the latest club to drop the white shorts from their women’s home kit following concerns expressed by the squad about playing with the colour while on their periods.

City wore burgundy shorts for their Continental Cup victory over Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, and this change will be enforced going forward.

Ad

The club issued a joint statement with kit manufacturer Puma, which originally stated that the new colour will be used for the 2023/24 season.

Champions League Haaland had ‘fever’ before Man City draw as Guardiola laments penalty 'problem' YESTERDAY AT 21:48

However, this change has now taken place effective immediately in a move that increases awareness surrounding the issue affecting elite female athletes.

The statement read: "Puma and Manchester City take pride in working closely with our players to support them and create the best possible environment for them to feel comfortable and perform at their highest level.

"As a result of player feedback and the underlying topic of women wanting to move away from wearing white shorts while on their periods, we have decided to implement changes to the products we offer to our female players.

"Starting from the 2023/24 season, we will not be providing white shorts to our female athletes. We will always provide an alternative for our home, away and third kits to solve the issue highlighted by women across all sports."

City manager Gareth Taylor stressed that the club will strive to care for their players in any way possible, in comments made before the statement was released.

He said: “We’ve always spoken about supporting the players as best we possibly can, about improving levels for the girls as much as we possibly can, not just at this club, across the board for women’s football.

“I think it’s something we need to look at for sure, just so that we are offering the top-level support that we need to for the players.”

Aside from Manchester City, Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion and Scottish side Livingston have also decided to remove white shorts from their kits.

Ellen White Image credit: Getty Images

"I think it is a really great conversation to have. And I think it is important that we have these conversations,” White said.

“There has been feedback with Nike about the kit. Our kit is lovely. But at times, when you are on your period, then obviously you do worry a little bit about that.

“It is important that we are talking about - and made aware of - what we can do to help support women when they are on their periods.”

“It is very nice to have an all-white kit, but sometimes it’s not practical when it’s the time of the month,” Mead added.

“We have discussed it as a team and we have fed that back to Nike.”

Champions League Mahrez misses penalty as Dortmund secure qualification in goalless draw YESTERDAY AT 18:00