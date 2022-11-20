West Ham United - Leicester City

Barclays WSL / Matchday 8
Chigwell Construction Stadium / 20.11.2022
West Ham United
Not started
-
-
Leicester City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
West Ham United logo
West Ham United
Leicester City
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

West Ham United

Leicester City

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
660018
2
ChelseaCHL
760118
3
Manchester UnitedMAN
650115
4
Manchester CityMCI
640212
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
53029
8
West Ham UnitedWHU
73049
12
LEI
70070
Latest news

Barclays WSL

Chelsea recover from early scare to record back-to-back league wins

28/09/2022 at 21:52

Barclays WSL

Miedema brace secures crushing NLD win for Arsenal in front of record crowd

24/09/2022 at 15:00

