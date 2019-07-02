Bardsley injury forces England to switch goalkeeper at 11th hour

LYON, France July 2 (Reuters) - England suffered a blow just before their women's World Cup semi-final against holders the United States when goalkeeper Karen Bardsley was ruled out with a reported hamstring injury and Carly Telford had to be drafted in.

News of the injury to Bardsley, who was born in California to English parents, was reported just 90 minutes ahead of kick off in Lyon, with the Lionesses team sheet confirming the switch shortly after.

Telford has featured in the tournament before, keeping a clean sheet in the 1-0 group stage win over Argentina.

Phil Neville's side face the world champions at 1900 GMT for a place in Sunday's final. (Reporting by Christian Radnedge Editing by Pritha Sarkar)