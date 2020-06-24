Bardsley signs new Burnley deal, Hendrick to leave

BURNLEY, England, June 24 (Reuters) - Burnley full-back Phil Bardsley has signed a contract extension to keep him at Turf Moor until the end of next season but midfielder Jeff Hendrick is set to leave, the Premier League club said in a statement https://www.burnleyfootballclub.com/news/2020/june/bardsley-signs-new-deal on Wednesday.

Bardsley, 34, was one of four first-team squad members whose contracts were due to run out on June 30 and who would not have been able to complete the current extended season.

But Ireland international Hendrick, is set to leave the club after failing to agree on a new deal, Burnley said.

Hendrick, 28, will depart along with former England internationals goalkeeper Joe Hart and forward Aaron Lennon.

The contract situation and injuries meant Burnley manager Sean Dyche could only name seven of the possible nine substitutes on the bench for Monday's 5-0 defeat at Manchester City and he included two goalkeepers.

Burnley are 11th in the table with 39 points from 30 games and host strugglers Watford in their next game on Thursday. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)

