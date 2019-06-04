Barnes urges England Under-21s to focus on one Euro 2019 game at a time

Harvey Barnes insists England Under-21s cannot look beyond the group stages at Euro 2019.

The Leicester winger is urging caution ahead of the tournament in Italy and San Marino this month.

The Young Lions face France, Romania and Croatia in Group C – opening against France in Cesena on June 18.

They lost on penalties to Germany in the semi-finals in Poland two years ago but Barnes is adamant England cannot dream about winning the tournament yet.

“It is something that is in the back of our heads but I don’t think that is the main thing at the moment,” he said.

“The main thing is the group stages, getting through that. Every team there wants to go and win it but for us the main focus is the first three games and making sure the performances and results are right.

“I think if you are going to say that we are one of the favourites, then France will be one of the favourites as well.

“We will both be looking at that game knowing the result is going to be important. I don’t think you can base the group stages on one game because you never know what other results are going to happen.

“I think we are go into that game being positive and hoping to win it, of course.”

Barnes trained with the squad at St George’s Park on Tuesda,y while Aaron Wan-Bissaka missed out with a cold and Ezri Konsa was sidelined with a minor knee complaint.

Neither are long-term concerns with England flying out next week.