Barrow double gives Bologna 3-2 win at AS Roma

The 21-year-old Barrow, who joined last month on loan from Atalanta, scored once in either half, including a superb 50-metre solo effort for their third goal, in his first start for Bologna to help lift them to 33 points in sixth.

Roma, who had also lost to Sassuolo last week, are in fifth on 39.

The visitors went ahead with Riccardo Orsolini's 16th minute tap-in after Chris Smalling failed to clear a low Barrows cross. A Stefano Denswil own goal in the 22nd briefly gave the hosts some hope but Barrow's deflected effort four minutes later restored their lead.

He then piled further misery on the hosts six minutes after the restart, running half the length of the pitch, shaking off one defender and curling a low shot past the Roma keeper for a 3-1 lead.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan made it 3-2 in the 72nd but Roma were left with 10 men after Bryan Cristante was sent off in the 84th minute.

Leaders Juventus, on 54 points, travel to Hellas Verona on Saturday while Inter host AC in the Milan derby on Sunday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)