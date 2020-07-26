Barrow pushes Lecce closer to Serie B with last-gasp winner

July 26 (Reuters) - Bologna raced to a two-goal lead in five minutes and were pulled back to 2-2 before a stoppage-time goal form Musa Barrow gave them a 3-2 win over Lecce which pushed their opponents close to relegation in a dramatic Serie A match on Sunday.

Rodrigo Palacio put Bologna ahead in the second minute, the 38-year-old Argentine scoring from Barrow's back-heel flick, and Roberto Soriano doubled the lead three minutes later.

Barrow hit the post as Bologna threatened to run riot but Marco Mancosu scrambled one back on the stroke of halftime and, after seeing a shot tipped onto the bar, Filippo Falco equalised with a solo goal in the 66th minute.

Despite a temperature of around 32 Celsius at kickoff time, the teams continued to produce an end-to-end match.

Falco had a shot cleared off the line in the 86th minute but as Lecce desperately pushed for a winner, but they were caught on the break and Gambian Barrow, on loan from Atalanta, grabbed the winner in the third minute of stoppage time.

Lecce, promoted last season, look set to go straight back to Serie B as they remained on 32 points, four below Genoa, the lowest team above the relegation zone, with two matches to play. They also have a worse head-to-head record.

Brescia and SPAL have already been relegated. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)

