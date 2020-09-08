Holmbert Fridjonsson had given the visitors an early lead, but Axel Witsel, Batshuayi, Dries Mertens and teenager Jeremy Doku all scored to ensure there would be no surprise result in Brussels.

Belgium lead the League A Group 2 standings with a maximum haul of six points from two games, followed by England (four points), Denmark (one) and Iceland (zero).

Football Ronaldo scores 100th goal for Portugal 2 HOURS AGO

Roberto Martinez’s side will next be in action against England in London on Oct. 11 with only the top team in each pool advancing to the Nations League finals.

(Reporting by Nick Said Editing by Toby Davis)

UEFA Nations League England held by Denmark in turgid Nations League draw 2 HOURS AGO