Baunach with late free-kick brace as Hammers shock United

Despite thorough warm-ups from both sides, a bitterly cold chill in north London was evidently difficult to get out of the system with both defences rocked in the opening minutes.

Kirsty Hanson gave the visitors the lead early on but Laura Vetterlein headed Matt Beard's side level all before five minutes had been played.

The 1,700 fans at Rush Green had to wait until the final ten minutes of the game to see another goal and it was well worth the wait as Lauren James put United ahead once more before Baunach's set piece made its way all way through to level the scores.

The Hammers went down to ten after Leanne Kiernan was shown a second yellow card but Baunach got a second free-kick up and over the wall with seconds to spare to seal all three points for the hosts.

Hanson's looping, almost innocuous, header from a Jane Ross cross somehow found its way past Courtney Brosnan with just 90 seconds on the clock, before United were pegged back just two minutes later.

A teasing delivery from Kenza Dali provided the first challenge of the afternoon for the visiting back four, and they couldn’t deal with it – Vetterlein powering home with a firmly met header to register her first goal for the club.

Just when a feisty, stop-start game was heading into its final knockings, though, it exploded, with a thrilling conclusion delighting the home support.

Lauren James came off the bench to score a lovely goal, drilling past Brosnan with a low strike across the goalkeeper after she'd been released by Hanson but, just as they'd done in the opening minutes, the Irons' reply was swift.

Baunach's free-kick from the touchline found its way into the net without touching anybody, and at 2-2, Matt Beard's side went in search of a late winner.

And it was Baunach who delivered in some style. A free-kick right on the edge of the box was curled sumptuously past Mary Earps, sending Rush Green into a frenzy of delight.

The afternoon was soured somewhat for the hosts with Kiernan's red card in the aftermath of a scuffle late on, but a win against one of the WSL's top sides will provide ample comfort for Beard.

Sportsbeat 2019