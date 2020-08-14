Football

CORRECTED-Soccer-Bayern blow Barca away 4-1 in blistering first half

ByReuters
22 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

By Simon Evans

LISBON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich annihilated Barcelona in a breathtaking first half display in their Champions League quarter-final on Friday, racing into an incredible 4-1 lead at halftime to move within reach of the last four.

Thomas Mueller gave Bayern the lead in the fourth minute. Although Barca quickly replied with an own goal from David Alaba, the slick Germans went on to rip fresh holes through the Catalans, scoring three goals in the space of 10 minutes through Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry and another from Mueller. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Christian Radnedge)

