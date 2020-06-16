Bayern clinch Bundesliga title with 1-0 win at Werder Bremen

BERLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich won their 30th German league title by beating Werder Bremen 1-0 away on Tuesday to open up an unassailable lead at the top of the Bundesliga table.
The Bavarians moved 10 points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who have three games left to play. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Football
Flick comes up trumps in first season as Bayern secure league crown
41 MINUTES AGO
Football
Paderborn relegated from Bundesliga after Union Berlin defeat
AN HOUR AGO
Football
List of champions since Bundesliga introduction in 1963
AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics