Bayern crush Hoffenheim 6-0 after game interrupted over banner

Bayern moved four points clear at the top of the table but the match was at risk of being cut short in the 77th minute after Bayern fans displayed the banner insulting Hoffenheim investor Dietmar Hopp.

The Bayern players and club bosses walked towards the stands and urged their fans to take the banner down. After a 20-minute interruption both teams came back onto the pitch and ran down the clock without playing competitively, ending the game with an ovation for Hopp.

A similar banner led to a Borussia Dortmund fans' ban in Hoffenheim for two seasons and 50,000 euro fine earlier this month.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)