Bayern defender Suele fit again after long injury break - Flick

BERLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich defender Niklas Suele has fully recovered from torn cruciate ligaments as his team chase a treble of titles, coach Hansi Flick said on Sunday.

Germany international Suele suffered the injury in October and has not played since.

"I am very satisfied with how he has been training and his intensity level," Bayern coach Hansi Flick told a news conference.

"Even today in training in nine against nine he did it really well. I expect him to be at 100%."

"Obviously, he is lacking match practice but he can get some playing time (on Friday) against Olympique de Marseille."

Bayern, who won the German league and Cup double this season, take on the French side in a friendly before meeting Chelsea in the Champions League round of 16 second leg next week. The Bavarians won the first leg in London 3-0.

The Bundesliga season finished in late June after resuming earlier than other league following a two-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The game against Chelsea is our next task," Flick said. "That's where the focus is. We have to take another step."

"First we have to tackle Chelsea and overcome that obstacle. Anything else comes after." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)

