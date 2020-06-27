Bayern demolish Wolfsburg 4-0 to end season on high

BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich, already crowned Bundesliga champions last week, lifted the league trophy in an empty stadium on Saturday after crushing hosts VfL Wolfsburg 4-0 on the final matchday.

The Bavarians, who have matched a club record of 25 matches in all competitions without defeat and are unbeaten in the Bundesliga in 2020, went ahead in the fourth minute with Kingsley Coman netting from Thomas Mueller's 21st assist, a league record.

Mickael Cuisance then rifled in from 25 metres for a sensational goal in the 37th and the 20-year-old Frenchman earned a penalty, which resulted in Joshua Guilavogui being sent off with a second booking. Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski converted it for his 34th goal of the season.

Football Arjen Robben set to come out of retirement for boyhood club FC Groningen AN HOUR AGO

The Polish striker earned his fifth Bundesliga top scorer award and his third in a row. Mueller then made it 4-0 in the 79th minute as Bayern took their season goal tally to 100, one less than the league record set by them in the 1971-72 season. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Football Werner bids Leipzig farewell with double in victory over Augsburg AN HOUR AGO